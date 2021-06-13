NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Twitter Reacts to Bucks Win

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Brooklyn Nets in Game 4 on Sunday to tie up the series.

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks are now tied 2-2 in their second-round series as the Bucks beat the Nets 107-96 on Sunday afternoon in Game 4.

During the game, Kyrie Irving got hurt and did not return.

Kevin Durant had 28 points and 13 rebounds and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 13 rebonds.

Here is what Twitter had to say about the game.



The Brooklyn Nets were 2-point favorites on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball