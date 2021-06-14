NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Twitter Reacts To Glen Davis' Rude Reaction About Kyrie Irving's Injury
Glen Davis sent out a rude comment on Instagram after Kyrie Irving got hurt on Sunday.
Kyrie Irving left Game 4 against the Bucks in Milwaukee with an ankle injury (see Tweet from the Brooklyn Nets below).
After the injury, former Boston Celtics player Glen Davis sent out a rude comment on Instagram, and that comment from Davis can be seen below from Twitter account @CelticsGRD.
Davis is referencing the video that Twitter account @yornoc74 posted during the first round of the NBA Playoffs of Irving appearing to stomp on the logo at half-court on the Celtics' floor.
Here was Twitter's reaction to Davis and his inappropriate comment.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.