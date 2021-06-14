NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Twitter Reacts To Glen Davis' Rude Reaction About Kyrie Irving's Injury

Glen Davis sent out a rude comment on Instagram after Kyrie Irving got hurt on Sunday.

Kyrie Irving left Game 4 against the Bucks in Milwaukee with an ankle injury (see Tweet from the Brooklyn Nets below).

After the injury, former Boston Celtics player Glen Davis sent out a rude comment on Instagram, and that comment from Davis can be seen below from Twitter account @CelticsGRD.

Davis is referencing the video that Twitter account @yornoc74 posted during the first round of the NBA Playoffs of Irving appearing to stomp on the logo at half-court on the Celtics' floor.

Here was Twitter's reaction to Davis and his inappropriate comment.

Related stories on NBA basketball