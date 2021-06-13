NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Twitter Reacts to Kyrie Irving's Ankle Injury

The Brooklyn Nets are without Kyrie Irving for the remainder of Game 4 due to an ankle injury.

The Brooklyn Nets lost Kyrie Irving due to an ankle injury in the first half of Game 4 on Sunday afternoon in Milwaukee.

The Tweet with Irving's status for the remainder of the game can be seen from the Nets below.

Here is what Twitter is saying about the All-Star point guard's injury below.

The Brooklyn Nets were 2-point favorites on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball