NBA Playoffs Nets Bucks: Watch Blake Griffin and James Harden Talk On Bench While Getting Blown Out In The First Quarter

The Nets had a terrible start to the game, but rebounded in the second quarter.

During the first quarter, the Brooklyn Nets got rocked by the Milwaukee Bucks 30-11, and SportsCenter shared a video of James Harden (injured) talking to Blake Griffin on the bench.

The video of the two having a conversation can be seen in a Tweet from SportsCenter.

The Nets rebounded in a big way, winning the second quarter 31-15.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 3.5-point favorites at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

