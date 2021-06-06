NBA Playoffs: Nets' James Harden Has Left The Arena During Bucks Game

James Harden has left Barclays Center on Saturday night to get imaging done on his hamstring, according to ESPN's Malika Andrews

James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets has left Barclays Center on Saturday night, according to ESPN's Malika Andrews.

Andrews' Tweet can be seen in a post below, and she reports he has left to get imaging done on his hamstring.

The video of Harden exiting the game can be seen in a post from Bleacher Report below.

The Nets had already announced that he would not return via ESPN's SportsCenter.

The Nets were 4-point favorites in Brooklyn over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

