NBA Playoffs: Nets' James Harden Official Status For Game 3 Against Bucks

James Harden will miss Game 3 for the Brooklyn Nets against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Brooklyn Nets own a 2-0 series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks heading into Game 3 in Milwaukee.

For the game, the Nets will be without James Harden (hamstring), and his status can be seen below from the team in a Tweet from Bleacher Report.

Harden got hurt in Game 1 and did not play in Game 2.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 3.5-point favorites at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

