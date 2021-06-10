NBA Playoffs: Nets' Kevin Durant Pre-Game Outfit Before Bucks Game

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets play the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday for Game 3.

The Nets and Bucks series was supposed to be exciting, but so far it has been all Nets.

The Nets took the first two games in Brooklyn and Barclays Center, and now the two teams will play Game 3 in Milwaukee on Thursday.

Before the game, the Nets shared a clip of Kevin durant and his pre-game outfit, and the post can be seen below from their Twitter account.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 3.5-point favorites at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball