NBA Playoffs: Nets' Kevin Durant Speaks About James Harden After Win Over Bucks

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the first game of their second-round series on Saturday evening.

Kevin Durant had 29 points on the evening, and the superstar spoke after the game about losing James Harden to injury.

"I'm definitely going to call him when I leave here, see how he's doing," Durant said post-game. "It's just a bad situation. I hate that it had to happen to him right now."

The full Durant presser can be seen here.

The Nets were 4-point favorites in Brooklyn over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

