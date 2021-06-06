NBA Playoffs: Nets' Kevin Durant With Hilarious Turnover in Bucks Game

Kevin Durant had a turnover he will want to forget in the first half against the Bucks.

During the first half of the Nets and Bucks Game 1, Kevin Durant had a turnover he will want to forget.

While Durant was inbounding the ball, he threw it off the basket, and it went out of bounds.

The entire clip of the blooper from Durant can be seen in a video Tweet below from Bleacher Report.

The Nets were 4-point favorites in Brooklyn over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

