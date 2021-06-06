NBA Playoffs: Nets' Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant With Incredible Highlight Against Bucks

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant connected on a fast-break in the Nets 115-107 win over the Bucks in Game 1.

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 115-107 on Saturday night in Brooklyn, New York, to take Game 1 of their series.

During the game, Kevin Durant, who had 29 points, and Kyrie Irving, who had 25 points, connected for an incredible play on a fast break.

The full highlight can be seen in a video posted below from Bleacher Report.

The Nets were 4-point favorites in Brooklyn over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

