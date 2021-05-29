NBA Playoffs: Nets' Kyrie Irving Reacts to Boos in Boston Against Celtics

Kyrie Irving embraced the boos from the crowd on Friday night.

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets was booed by the Boston Celtics fans on Friday evening when the Nets were in Boston for Game 3.

During the boos, the point guard actually embraced them, and the video of him reacting can be seen in a post below from Bleacher Report.

The Nets lead the series 2-0.

The Nets were 7.5-point favorites over the Celtics for Game 3, according to FanDuel.

