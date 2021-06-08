NBA Playoffs: Nets Make Team History In Win Over Bucks

The Brooklyn Nets crushed the Milwaukee Bucks 125-86 on Monday night.

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 125-86 on Monday evening, and according to StatMuse, that is the biggest playoff win in the franchise's history.

The Tweet from StatMuse can be seen below.

The Nets now own a 2-0 series lead over the Bucks, and Kevin Durant led the way with 32 points while Kyrie Irving had 22 points on the evening.

The Nets were 1-point favorites at home in Brooklyn against the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2, according to FanDuel.

