NBA Playoffs: Nets' Starting Lineup Against Bucks

The Brooklyn Nets have a 2-0 series lead heading into Game 3 with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Brooklyn Nets will look to make their series lead 3-0 when they face the Bucks in Milwaukee on Thursday night.

The Nets won the first two games of the series in Brooklyn.

For the game, the Nets have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup for Game 3 can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 3.5-point favorites at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball