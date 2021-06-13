NBA Playoffs: Nets' Starting Lineup Against Bucks

The Nets have a 2-1 series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks heading into Game 4 on Sunday.

The Brooklyn Nets will look to extend their 2-1 series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks in Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon.

The Nets won the first two games at home, and then lost Game 3 in Milwaukee.

For the game, the Nets have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup for Game 4 can be seen in a post that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.



The Brooklyn Nets are 2-point favorites on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

