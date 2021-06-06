NBA Playoffs: Nets' Steve Nash Speaks About James Harden After Win Over Bucks

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 115-107 in Game 1.

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 115-107 on Saturday night in Game 1, but they did lose James Harden in the first quarter due to a hamstring injury (see SportsCenter's Tweet below).

After the game, Steve Nash spoke about Harden's injury.

"I'm heartbroken for him," Nash told reporters post-game. "I don't know what's going to happen. I don't know if he's playing next game or if he's out. I have no idea."

The whole presser from Nash can be seen here.

The Nets were 4-point favorites in Brooklyn over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

