NBA Playoffs: Nets' Steve Nash Speaks After Loss to Bucks
Steve Nash and his Nets lost Game 3 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday evening.
The Brooklyn Nets had a 2-0 series lead heading into Thursday night, but the Bucks were able to hold home-court in Milwaukee, winning 86-83.
The Nets now have a 2-1 series lead.
After the game, Steve Nash spoke to reporters.
"Just one of those nights where maybe we didn't execute well enough," Nash said post-game. "Didn't have enough poise, but plenty of stuff we can work on and get better at."
The full clip can be watched here.
The Milwaukee Bucks were 3.5-point favorites at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.
