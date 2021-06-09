NBA Playoffs: Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. Status Against Suns For Game 2

Michael Porter. Jr is questionable for Game 2 on Wednesday.

Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets is questionable for their Game 2 matchup on Wednesday evening against the Suns.

Porter Jr's status for the game can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

On Tuesday, head coach Michael Malone sounded like he thinks Porter Jr. will play, and that can be read here from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Suns are 5.5-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets in Phoenix for Game 2 on Wednesday evening, according to FanDuel.

