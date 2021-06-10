NBA Playoffs: Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. Updated Status Against Suns

Michael Porter Jr. will likely play in Game 2 against the Suns.

The Denver Nuggets will likely have Michael Porter Jr. on Wednesday night in Game 2 against the Suns.

The status of Porter Jr. can be seen below from DK Nation.

The Suns own a 1-0 series lead after winning the first game in Arizona on Monday.

Tip off is set for 9:30 Eastern Time, and the game is on TNT.

The Suns are 5.5-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets in Phoenix for Game 2 on Wednesday evening, according to FanDuel.

