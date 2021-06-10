NBA Playoffs: Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Pre-Game Outfit Before Game Against Suns
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets visit the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night for Game 1.
Nikola Jokic is fresh off being announced as the MVP of the NBA, and the Nuggets and their new MVP are in Phoenix for Game 2 against the Suns.
Before the game, the Nuggets shared a video of Jokic walking onto the bus.
The video with Jokic and his pre-game outfit can be seen in a post from their Twitter account below.
The Suns are 5.5-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets in Phoenix for Game 2 on Wednesday evening, according to FanDuel.
