NBA Playoffs: Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Speaks After Loss to Suns

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets lost to the Suns in Game 1.

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets got crushed by the Phoenix Suns 122-107 in Game 1 of their second-round series on Monday night.

After the game, Jokic spoke to reporters.

"When things aren't going our way, we just need to be more decisive," Jokic said post-game. "We need to know what we are doing as a group."

Jokic had 22 points and nine rebounds.

The full presser can be watched here.

The Suns were 5.5-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets in Phoenix for Game 1 on Monday evening, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball