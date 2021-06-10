NBA Playoffs: Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Speaks After Loss to Suns

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets lost Game 2 to the Suns in Phoenix.

Nikola Jokic found out he was MVP of the NBA on Wednesday, but on Thursday, his Denver Nuggets got crushed by the Phoenix Suns 123-98.

Jokic spoke to reporters after he had 24 points and 13 rebounds in the loss.

"They have really talented players, so if you make mistakes, they're going to punish you; they have a really good team," Jokic said post-game

The full presser can be watched here.

The Suns were 5.5-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets in Phoenix for Game 2 on Wednesday evening, according to FanDuel.

