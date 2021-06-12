NBA Playoffs: Nuggets' Starting Lineup Against Suns

The Denver Nuggets will host the Phoenix Suns for Game 3 on Friday night.

The Denver Nuggets will look to get their first win in the second round against the Phoenix Suns at home in Denver on Friday night.

The Nuggets trail the Suns 2-0 in the series.

For the game, the Nuggets have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Nuggets are 2-point favorites over the Phoenix Suns for Game 3 in Denver on Friday evening, according to FanDuel.

