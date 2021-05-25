NBA Playoffs: Nuggets' Starting Lineup Against Trail Blazers

The Nuggets host the Trail Blazers for Game 2 on Monday.

The Denver Nuggets are the third seed in the Western Conference and had a fantastic season behind the play of potential MVP Nikola Jokic but do not have Jamal Murray for the remainder of the season.

On Saturday in Game 1, the Nuggets lost at home to the Portland Trail Blazers 123-109.

They will hope for a better outcome for Monday's contest, and they have announced their starting lineup for the evening.

And their lineup can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.

The Nuggets are 2-point favorites at home in Denver for Game 2 against the Trail Blazers, according to FanDuel.

