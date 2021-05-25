Sports Illustrated home
NBA Playoffs: Nuggets' Starting Lineup Against Trail Blazers

The Nuggets host the Trail Blazers for Game 2 on Monday.
The Denver Nuggets are the third seed in the Western Conference and had a fantastic season behind the play of potential MVP Nikola Jokic but do not have Jamal Murray for the remainder of the season.

On Saturday in Game 1, the Nuggets lost at home to the Portland Trail Blazers 123-109.

They will hope for a better outcome for Monday's contest, and they have announced their starting lineup for the evening. 

And their lineup can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.

The Nuggets are 2-point favorites at home in Denver for Game 2 against the Trail Blazers, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • SUNS BEAT LAKERS IN GAME 1: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of their playoff series in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday. The Suns were the favorites in the game, but the win and the way they won surprised a lot of people. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS SEASON ENDS IN DC: The Washington Wizards smacked the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in Washington on Thursday. The win has the Wizards heading into a seven-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. The loss for the Pacers ends their season and leads them into an off-season full of questions. CLICK HERE.
  • JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics starting on Saturday. CLICK HERE. 

