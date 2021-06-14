NBA Playoffs Nuggets-Suns: Ja Morant Calls League "Soft" For Ejecting Nikola Jokic

Ja Morant sent out some strong Tweets about Nikola Jokic getting ejected in Game 4.

Nikola Jokic got assessed a Flagrant 2 foul, and has been ejected from Game 4, which could be the Denver Nuggets last game of the season.

The Phoenix Suns have a 3-0 lead in the series.

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies had a strong opinion about Jokic getting ejected, and Morant's Tweets can be seen below.

The Suns were 3.5-point favorites over the Nuggets for Game 4 in Denver on Sunday evening, according to FanDuel.

