NBA Playoffs Nuggets-Suns: Twitter Reacts to Nikola Jokic Getting Ejected

Nikola Jokic got ejected on Sunday night during Game 4 (see video from Bleacher Report Tweet below), and his season may now be over.

The Denver Nuggets trail the Phoenix Suns 3-0 in the series and can for the sweep in the second half.

Twitter had a lot of strong reactions about the ejection and here is what people are Tweeting.

The Suns were 3.5-point favorites over the Nuggets for Game 4 in Denver on Sunday evening, according to FanDuel.

