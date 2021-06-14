NBA Playoffs Nuggets-Suns: Twitter Reacts to Sweep
The Phoenix Suns have swept the Denver Nuggets 4-0 in their second-round series.
The Denver Nuggets will have their season end in a 4-0 sweep by the Phoenix Suns who will advance to the Western Conference Finals.
The Suns won 125-118 and Devin Booker had 34 points, and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile the 2021 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic was ejected in the third quarter, but finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds.
Here is what Twitter is saying.
The Suns were 3.5-point favorites over the Nuggets for Game 4 in Denver on Sunday evening, according to FanDuel.
