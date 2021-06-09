NBA Playoffs: Paul George Speaks After  Clippers Loss to Jazz

The Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 112-109 in Game 1.

Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers lost Game 1 in Utah against the Jazz 112-109 on Tuesday.

George had 20 points but shot just 4-17 from the field.

"We just continue to give ourselves chances," George said post-game. "I think that's a positive," George said post-game.

The Clippers blew a 13-point lead at halftime.

"They were playing desperation ball the whole night, and we didn't match it until late," he said.

The Jazz were 3-point favorites at home in Utah for Game 1 against the Clippers, according to FanDuel.

