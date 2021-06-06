NBA Playoffs: Quavo Celebrates During Hawks and 76ers Game

Rapper Quavo is cheering for the Hawks during their game against the 76ers.

During Game 1 in Philadelphia on Sunday, it's been all Atlanta Hawks as they lead the Philadelphia 76ers.

After Kevin Huerter made a three-pointer in the second half, Atlanta rapper Quavo got out of his seat to cheer, and the video can be seen from Bleacher Report below.

The Philadelphia 76ers were 4-point home favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 on Sunday, according to FanDuel.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball