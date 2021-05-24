NBA Playoffs Report: Jazz Donovan Mitchell Was Furious at Not Playing Against Grizzlies
Donovan Mitchell was reportedly furious at not playing in Game 1, according to ESPN.
According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Tim Macmahon, Donovan Mitchell reportedly was furious about not playing against the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 1.
The Jazz lost the first game of their playoff series against the Grizzlies 112-109 at home in Utah and let Ja Morant score 26 points and Dillon Brooks go off for 31 points.
Mike Conley had 22 points and eleven assists, and Bojan Bogdanovic had 29 points, but it wasn't enough.
Mitchell has been out of the lineup for the Jazz since April 16. against the Indiana Pacers in Utah.
