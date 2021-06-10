NBA Playoffs: Report On Chris Paul's Health During Suns and Nuggets Series

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! reports that Chris Paul is getting even healthier during the Suns and Nuggets series.

Chris Paul has played in every game of the NBA Playoffs so far but had been banged up after injuring his shoulder in Game 1 against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo!, Paul is even healthier than the last series and is around 90%.

The Tweet from Yahoo Sports can be seen below, and the article can be read from Haynes in the hyperlink.

The Suns are 5.5-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets in Phoenix for Game 2 on Wednesday evening, according to FanDuel.

