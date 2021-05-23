NBA Playoffs: Russell Westbrook Pre-Game Outfit Before 76ers Game

Russell Westbrook wore a fashionable outfit before the Wizards and 76ers faced off.

Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards are in the fourth quarter in Philadelphia against the 76ers, and while they led at halftime, they are now trailing in the fourth quarter.

Before the game, Westbrook wore a fashionable outfit on his way to the arena, and the picture of his outfit was captured by LeagueFits.

Their post on Instagram can be seen embedded below.

The 76ers were 8-point favorites over the Wizards in Philadelphia on Sunday for Game 1, according to FanDuel.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the game with the Wizards can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball