NBA Playoffs: Russell Westbrook Speaks After Wizards' Loss to 76ers
The Washington Wizards lost to the Philadelphia 76ers 125-118 on Sunday in Game 1 of their playoff series.
Russell Westbrook had 16 points and 14 assists, while Bradley Beal had 33 points.
"Will watch the film and figure it out," Westbrook said post-game via House of Highlights when asked about adjustments for the next game for Tobias Harris, who had 37 points.
The whole video of Westbrook speaking post-game after the loss can be seen here.
More on the Philadelphia 76ers and their game with the Wizards can be seen here.
