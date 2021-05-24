NBA Playoffs: Russell Westbrook Speaks After Wizards' Loss to 76ers

The Washington Wizards lost to the Philadelphia 76ers 125-118 on Sunday.

Russell Westbrook had 16 points and 14 assists, while Bradley Beal had 33 points.

"Will watch the film and figure it out," Westbrook said post-game via House of Highlights when asked about adjustments for the next game for Tobias Harris, who had 37 points.

The whole video of Westbrook speaking post-game after the loss can be seen here.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers and their game with the Wizards can be seen here.

