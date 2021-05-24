Sports Illustrated home
NBA Playoffs: Russell Westbrook Speaks After Wizards' Loss to 76ers

The Washington Wizards lost to the Philadelphia 76ers 125-118 on Sunday.
Author:
Publish date:

Russell Westbrook had 16 points and 14 assists, while Bradley Beal had 33 points.

"Will watch the film and figure it out," Westbrook said post-game via House of Highlights when asked about adjustments for the next game for Tobias Harris, who had 37 points.

The whole video of Westbrook speaking post-game after the loss can be seen here.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers and their game with the Wizards can be seen here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • SUNS BEAT LAKERS IN GAME 1: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of their playoff series in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday. The Suns were the favorites in the game, but the win and the way they won surprised a lot of people. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS SEASON ENDS IN DC: The Washington Wizards smacked the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in Washington on Thursday. The win has the Wizards heading into a seven-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. The loss for the Pacers ends their season and leads them into an off-season full of questions. CLICK HERE.
  • JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics starting on Saturday. CLICK HERE. 

