NBA Playoffs: Starter Replacing James Harden In Nets' Lineup Against Bucks For Game 2

With James Harden out for Game 2, Bruce Brown will take his place in the lineup.

The Brooklyn Nets will not have James Harden for Game 2 against the Milwaukee Bucks (see the Tweet below from the Nets).

Before the game, they announced their starting lineup (their full lineup can be seen below from FantasyLabs NBA).

Bruce Brown will start in place of Harden, and Marc Stein of The New York Times also relayed the lineup note in a Tweet below.

The Nets are 1-point favorites at home in Brooklyn against the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball