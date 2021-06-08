NBA Playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul Did Something That Hasn't Been Done Since 1965 Against the Nuggets in Game 1

Chris Paul had an incredible night on Monday leading the Suns to a Game 1 victory over the Nuggets.

The Suns beat the Denver Nuggets 122-105 in Phoenix on Monday evening, taking a 1-0 series lead in the second-round playoff matchup.

Chris Paul had 21 points, six rebounds and 11 assists.

According to StatMuse (Tweet below), Paul is the first player that is 36-years-old or older ever to get 20+ points, five+ rebounds and 10+ assists in a playoff game.

The Suns are 6-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets in Phoenix for Game 2 on Wednesday evening, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball