NBA Playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul Did Something That Hasn't Been Done Since 1965 Against the Nuggets in Game 1
Chris Paul had an incredible night on Monday leading the Suns to a Game 1 victory over the Nuggets.
The Suns beat the Denver Nuggets 122-105 in Phoenix on Monday evening, taking a 1-0 series lead in the second-round playoff matchup.
Chris Paul had 21 points, six rebounds and 11 assists.
According to StatMuse (Tweet below), Paul is the first player that is 36-years-old or older ever to get 20+ points, five+ rebounds and 10+ assists in a playoff game.
The Suns are 6-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets in Phoenix for Game 2 on Wednesday evening, according to FanDuel.
