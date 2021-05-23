NBA Playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul Heads to The Locker Room Again and then Returns Again Against Lakers

Chris Paul went to the locker room for the second time on Sunday against the Lakers, but returned once again.

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns got injured in the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 on Sunday.

Paul returned to the game in the first half, and then the same thing happened in the second half.

He went back to the locker room in the second half, and then returned to the game again.

The Lakers were 2-point underdogs against the Suns in Phoenix on Sunday for Game 1, according to FanDuel.

