NBA Playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul Official Status for Game 3 Against Lakers

Suns' Chris Paul will play in Game 3 on Thursday against the Lakers

During Game 1 of the series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns, Chris Paul hurt his shoulder but played in Game 2.

On Thursday, Paul will play in Game 3 in Los Angeles, and his status can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Lakers are 7-point favorites over the Phoenix Suns for Game 3 in Los Angeles, according to FanDuel.

