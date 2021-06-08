NBA Playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul Speaks After Win Over Nuggets

Chris Paul had 21 points and 11 assists in Game 1's win over the Nuggets.

Chris Paul and his 21 points and 11 assists carried the Suns to a 122-105 win over the Nuggets on Monday night.

After the game, Paul spoke to Chris Haynes of TNT on national TV on the floor.

"At the end of the day, we just having fun," Paul said post-game to Haynes of TNT. "That's the best part about it."

Devin Booker had 21 points, and eight assists, and Mikal Bridges had a team-high 23 points.

The full post-game interview with Paul on TNT can be watched here.

The Suns were 5.5-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets in Phoenix for Game 1 on Monday evening, according to FanDuel.

