NBA Playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul Speaks on Injury Status Before Game 5 Against Lakers

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns says he will play in Game 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Chris Paul has been banged up for the Phoenix Suns since hurting his shoulder in Game 1, but he still has yet to miss a game.

After scoring 18 points and dishing out nine assists in Game 4's win, Paul says that he will play on Tuesday in Game 5.

The quote from Paul on Tuesday can be read in a Tweet below from Duane Rankin of azcentral.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the series can be read here.

The Suns are 5.5-point favorites in Game 5 on Tuesday over the Lakers, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball