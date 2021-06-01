Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

NBA Playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul Speaks on Injury Status Before Game 5 Against Lakers

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns says he will play in Game 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Author:
Publish date:

Chris Paul has been banged up for the Phoenix Suns since hurting his shoulder in Game 1, but he still has yet to miss a game.

After scoring 18 points and dishing out nine assists in Game 4's win, Paul says that he will play on Tuesday in Game 5.

The quote from Paul on Tuesday can be read in a Tweet below from Duane Rankin of azcentral.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the series can be read here.

The Suns are 5.5-point favorites in Game 5 on Tuesday over the Lakers, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29th. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a series against the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16088999_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul Speaks on Injury Status Before Game 5 Against Lakers

USATSI_15767109_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Draft UConn's James Bouknight in Mock Draft

USATSI_16179786_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul Injury Status Against Lakers in Game 5

USATSI_16186237_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Fan Runs on Floor in 76ers Wizards Game

USATSI_16085468_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Mavericks' Luka Doncic Smacks Himself With a Water Bottle During Loss to Clippers

USATSI_16084658_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: "I played Terrible" Mavericks' Luka Doncic Speaks After Loss to Clippers

USATSI_16132200_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Nets' Kyrie Irving Steps on Celtics' Logo

USATSI_16118128_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Wizards' Russell Westbrook Injury Status Against 76ers

USATSI_16132200_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Nets' Kyrie Irving Speaks on Celtics' Fan Who Threw Water Bottle