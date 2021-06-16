NBA Playoffs Suns: Chris Paul’s Status
Chris Paul will be sidelined for an indefinite amount of time after entering COVID-19 safety protocols, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Chris Paul has entered COVID-19 safety protocols, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Wednesday morning.
The Tweet from Chariana can be seen below, and his article can be read in The Athletic via the hyperlink above.
Paul and the Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the first-round, and swept the Denver Nuggets in four games in the second-round.
They will next face the winner of the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers series in the Western Conference Finals.
