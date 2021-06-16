NBA Playoffs Suns: Chris Paul’s Status

Chris Paul will be sidelined for an indefinite amount of time after entering COVID-19 safety protocols, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Paul and the Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the first-round, and swept the Denver Nuggets in four games in the second-round.

They will next face the winner of the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers series in the Western Conference Finals.

