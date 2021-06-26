NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Cameron Payne's Official Status For Game 4

Cameron Payne will play on Saturday night in Game 4, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Cameron Payne will play on Saturday night in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports.

The status of Payne can be seen in a Tweet below from McMenamin.

The Phoenix Suns are 1-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 4 on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball