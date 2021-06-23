NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Chris Paul Tweets After Game 2

Chris Paul sent out two Tweets after the Phoenix Suns won Game 2 over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns are in the Western Conference Finals, but Paul has had to miss the first two games due to health and safety protocols (see Tweet from the Suns below).

The Suns have won the first two games of the series without their All-Star point guard.

They won Game 2 in dramatic fashion on Tuesday night, as Deandre Ayton dunked at the buzzer to give them a 104-103 win.

After the game, Paul sent out two Tweets, and they can both be seen below.

