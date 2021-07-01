NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Chris Paul Tweets After Game 6

Chris Paul and the Suns are going to the NBA Finals.

Chris Paul had made his first NBA Finals after the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 130-103 in Game 6 on Wednesday evening.

After the game, Paul quote Tweeted Devin Booker's Tweet, and the Tweet can be seen embedded below.

The Phoenix Suns were 1-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night in Game 6, according to FanDuel.

