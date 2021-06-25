NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Devin Booker and Chris Paul's Pre-Game Outfits For Game 3

The Suns are in Los Angeles to play the Clippers for Game 3 on Thursday evening.

The Phoenix Suns are in Los Angeles on Thursday evening to play the Clippers.

Before the game, ESPN shared a video of Devin Booker and Chris Paul walking into the arena with their pre-game outfits on, and the video can be seen in a Tweet below from ESPN.

The Phoenix Suns are 1.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 3 on Thursday, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball