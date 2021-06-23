Sports Illustrated home
NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Devin Booker's Injury Status

Devin Booker went to the locker room in the third quarter after colliding with Patrick Beverley.
Author:
Publish date:

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns went to the locker room during the third quarter of Game 2 in Arizona against the Los Angeles Clippers after suffering a face injury.

UPDATE: Booker has returned to the game 

The video of what happened to Booker who collided with Patrick Beverley of the Clippers can be seen in a Tweet below from ESPN's SportsCenter.

A photo of the two after the collision can be seen below from Bleacher Report.

Booker's status can be seen in a Tweet below from FantasyLabs NBA.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.

