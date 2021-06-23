NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Devin Booker's Injury Status

Devin Booker went to the locker room in the third quarter after colliding with Patrick Beverley.

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns went to the locker room during the third quarter of Game 2 in Arizona against the Los Angeles Clippers after suffering a face injury.

UPDATE: Booker has returned to the game

The video of what happened to Booker who collided with Patrick Beverley of the Clippers can be seen in a Tweet below from ESPN's SportsCenter.

A photo of the two after the collision can be seen below from Bleacher Report.

Booker's status can be seen in a Tweet below from FantasyLabs NBA.

