NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: ESPN's Kendrick Perkins Makes a Bold Claim About Chris Paul And The Suns Making The NBA Finals

Chris Paul and the Suns are headed to the NBA Finals.

The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 130-103 in Game 6 to advance to the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening.

ESPN's Kendrick Perkins made a bold claim about how great the playoff run of Chris Paul has been on Rachel Nichols' show The Jump on ESPN, and the clip can be seen below from the Twitter account of Perkins.

The Phoenix Suns were 1-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night in Game 6, according to FanDuel.

