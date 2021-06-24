NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Discusses Game 3

The Suns visit the Clippers for Game 3 on Thursday evening.

The Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns play Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals in Los Angeles on Thursday evening.

Chris Paul is playing for the first time in the series (see Tweet below from the Suns).

On Thursday morning on ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith discussed the significance of the game for Paul, and the clip can be seen here.

The Phoenix Suns are 1.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 3 on Thursday, according to FanDuel.

