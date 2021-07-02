NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: FS1's Shannon Sharpe Reacts To Game 6

The Suns beat the Clippers to advance to the NBA Finals.

The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 130-103 in Game 6 to advance to the NBA Finals.

Shannon Sharpe of FS1 reacted to the game on Undisputed on Thursday morning, and his reaction can be seen in a Tweet below from the Undisputed Twitter account.

The Phoenix Suns were 1-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night in Game 6, according to FanDuel.

