NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: FS1's Skip Bayless Predicts Game 4

The Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns play Game 4 on Saturday night.

FS1's Skip Bayless predicted Game 4 between the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns on their show Undisputed.

The clip from Friday morning of Bayless can be seen in a Tweet below from the Undisputed Twitter account.

The Phoenix Suns are 1-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 4 on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball