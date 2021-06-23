NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: FS1's Skip Bayless Reacted To Game 2

The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2.

The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 104-103 on Tuesday evening in Arizona in Game 2.

The Suns have won nine playoff games in a row, and the Clippers have fallen into a 2-0 whole for the third straight series.

They came back from down 2-0 to beat the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks in the last two rounds.

After the game, FS1's Skip Bayless sent out several Tweets, and the posts can be seen embedded below.

A video clip of Bayless on FS1's Undisputed on Wednesday morning can also be seen embedded below from the Undisputed Twitter account.

