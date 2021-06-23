NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: FS1's Skip Bayless Reacted To Game 2

NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: FS1's Skip Bayless Reacts To Game 2
The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2.
The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 104-103 on Tuesday evening in Arizona in Game 2.
The Suns have won nine playoff games in a row, and the Clippers have fallen into a 2-0 whole for the third straight series.
They came back from down 2-0 to beat the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks in the last two rounds.
After the game, FS1's Skip Bayless sent out several Tweets, and the posts can be seen embedded below.
A video clip of Bayless on FS1's Undisputed on Wednesday morning can also be seen embedded below from the Undisputed Twitter account.
More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS GET 13TH OVERALL PICK IN 2021 NBA DRAFT: On Tuesday evening, the NBA held its annual Draft Lottery, and the Pacers ended up with the 13th overall pick of the upcoming draft. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers got the first three picks in that order. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.