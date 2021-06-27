NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Gambler Wins $45,000 on Deandre Ayton Scoring First Basket

One gambler won big after Deandre Ayton scored the first basket of the game.

Deandre Ayton scored the first basket in Game 4 of the Western Conference on Saturday night between the Suns and Clippers.

One gambler won $45,000 who had Ayton to score the first basket.

The betting slip can be seen below from br_betting and FanDuel SportsBook.

The Phoenix Suns were 1-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 4 on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

